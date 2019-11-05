Pakistan to appeal ITF to reconsider its decision on Davis Cup Tie

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan’s tennis body seems adamant to host India for Davis Cup tie as it said on Tuesday that it was going to appeal International Tennis Federation (ITF) to review its decision of shifting the event to a neutral venue.

“We’ll send a formal appeal to ITF on Wednesday to reconsider its decision and go ahead with its original plan of holding the event in Islamabad,” Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Salim Saifullah told APP.

Pakistan was earlier scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where matches against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand took place in 2017 and 2018. But on All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) request it was rescheduled for November 29-30.

However, a statement issued by International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday said that the tie must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from its (ITF’s) independent security advisors. But Saifullah said that the PTF had some other options and was working on those. “We may ask the ITF that we’ll not nominate the neutral venue. We’ll request it to ask AITA to choose where its outfit wants to play,” he added.

He said Pakistan had a perfect chance to beat India in the tie in Islamabad. “We’ve bright chances to outshine them here. Our players – Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan are very strong at the grass courts. They will also enjoy playing in front of their home crowd.

“Indians know very well that it is very difficult to outsmart Pakistan players at their home soil. That’s why they are trying to avoid playing against Pakistan in Islamabad,” he added.

Saifullah said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) ongoing sit-in in the Capital had provided justification to the ITF to shift Davis Cup tie to a neutral venue. “Definitely, the sit-in is the cause behind the shifting of the venue. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman only looks at his own interest. He does not realize what damage he is causing to the country by hurling threats [to the government],” he added.

He said Indians would have conveyed reports to the ITF about JUI-F leadership’s aggressive attitude. However, he said that protests take place everywhere in the world but they do not disrupt sports activities.

He said that right from the outset India was not serious to send its team for the tie as it did not even send the passports copies of their players to Pakistan for the visa process. “This shows that they already knew that their team will not tour Pakistan.”

He said that he was still hopeful that the tie could take place in Pakistan. “Protests keep on taking place in democratic countries. Appeal is our right and we’ll use that right. “Maulana may call off his ‘Dahrna’ (sit-in) till that time [filing of appeal] and announce that protesters are returning homes. Then, once again we’ll be in a position to persuade the ITF to review its decision,” he maintained.