Pakistan to attract major foreign investment within six months, says Fatemi

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi has said that Pakistan is likely to see significant foreign investment in the next three to six months and expressed optimism about the country’s economic indicators in the light of support from major global lenders.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, the premier’s aide said that the meetings with the Trump administration were “comprehensive and friendly”, with substantial discussions on strengthening the Pak-US relations.

He also added that despite the changing US administration, the fundamental issues between Islamabad and Washington remained unchanged, highlighting the continued importance of bilateral ties.

Fatemi reaffirmed that PM Shehbaz prioritises economic cooperation with neighbouring countries, particularly the United States. He said that trade and investment were top priorities in the discussions. According to the PM’s aide, the US recognition of Pakistan’s progress in tackling terrorism and improving economic conditions had strengthened ties.

He further highlighted that the US president’s recent statements on counterterrorism were highly significant. He pointed out that Pakistan had clearly communicated to the US that terrorism would never be tolerated.

He also said that Pakistan recently captured and handed over a key terrorist and the main suspect in the 2021 attack on Kabul Airport, wanted by the US, an act which was praised by the US administration.

Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, a Daesh-Khorasan operative, was arrested by Pakistan on intelligence provided by America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Fatemi stressed that Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism had come at great sacrifice to its people and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, the prime minister’s assistant also held high-level meetings in Washington, DC, with senior US officials, including Lisa Kenna, Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, Ricky Gill. These discussions focused on advancing trade and investment relations between the two countries, especially in sectors such as textiles and infrastructure.

During his meetings with the American leaders, Fatemi highlighted the economic priorities of the government. He said that the efforts of the government have resulted in a clear improvement in economic indicators.

“The recognition of the improvement of economic indicators by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank is proof that the economy was moving in the right direction,” he said.

The special assistant said that there exists immense potential for promoting trade and economic relations between the two nations, which will not only benefit the businesses of both countries but will also have a positive impact on the economy of the region.

Fatemi’s visit to the United States included addressing the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he emphasised the historical relationship between the two nations and urged greater US investment in Pakistan’s economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

His remarks underscore Pakistan’s focus on boosting its ties with the US, both in terms of economic cooperation and counterterrorism efforts, while highlighting the country’s ongoing sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.