Pakistan to begin repatriation of POR-holding Afghan nationals from Sept 1

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal interior ministry has announced the initiation of the repatriation process for Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

The decision, officially notified on Monday, follows increasing security concerns and growing pressure on national resources.

According to the notification, the voluntary repatriation of PoR cardholders will begin immediately, while the organized return of all remaining registered Afghan refugees will commence from September 1, 2025.

The directive, issued after a high-level meeting, outlines a detailed operational framework to facilitate the process.

The return of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, meanwhile, will continue as per the already issued guidelines under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work in collaboration with international organizations, including the Afghan government, UNHCR, and others, to ensure a coordinated repatriation process.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON have been tasked with sharing PoR holders’ data with respective provincial and district committees to enable thorough planning and execution.

NADRA has been directed to make necessary arrangements for the de-registration of individuals at transit areas and border terminals, ensuring accurate record-keeping.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will support return procedures at designated border crossing points, the notification read.

All provincial governments and relevant agencies have been instructed to map all PoR holders comprehensively and to formulate provincial action plans, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

The notification further called for the establishment of transit areas, logistical support, and financial assistance mechanisms for returning refugees.

Dedicated committees at provincial and district levels will oversee implementation, while existing control rooms will be reactivated.

To handle complaints and ensure transparency, a hotline and grievance redressal cell will be established.

Daily monitoring of the repatriation process will be conducted through the Foreign National Security Dashboard (FNSD).

All stakeholders have been requested to immediately update the Ministry of Interior with details of their focal persons. The ministry has appointed a Section Officer (Security) as the focal person for ongoing coordination and oversight.