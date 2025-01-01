Pakistan to brief UN Security Council on India’s aggression

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In response to rising regional tensions and what it describes as India’s escalating aggression, Pakistan has announced plans to formally brief the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the deteriorating situation, including India’s recent provocations and the alleged Pahalgam false flag operation.

According to the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has instructed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN to take immediate diplomatic steps to convene a UNSC meeting.

The directive comes amid concerns over India’s aggressive posturing, inflammatory rhetoric, and reported efforts to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a move Pakistan considers illegal and a threat to regional stability.

“Pakistan will inform the Security Council about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and statements that endanger regional peace,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday.

False flag allegation and treaty violation

The diplomatic push comes in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, which Pakistan believes was a false flag operation orchestrated by Indian authorities to justify heightened military activity and crackdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials in Islamabad argue that this operation and the subsequent actions are part of a broader campaign to shift global attention away from human rights violations in the region.

Pakistan will also bring to the council’s attention India’s unilateral attempts to suspend or undermine the Indus Waters Treaty, an internationally recognized agreement signed in 1960 under World Bank supervision. Islamabad warns that such moves could severely disrupt water-sharing mechanisms and escalate tensions further.

Broader diplomatic effort

The Foreign Office clarified that the request to convene a Security Council meeting is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to dispel what it calls India’s false narrative and to present the correct facts before the international community.

“This is an important diplomatic move to inform the world about the real source of instability in South Asia,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s government stressed that from military preparedness to diplomatic engagement, the country remains vigilant in the face of any hostile actions. The leadership reiterated its commitment to regional peace, but warned against any attempts to violate international laws and bilateral agreements.