Pakistan to consider full airspace closure for India: aviation minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said on Sunday that the federal cabinet could consider restrictions of air routes to India during its forthcoming meeting.

The statement came forth after the latest incident of ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier and five civilians.

Earlier in the day, at least nine Indian soldiers were killed and two bunkers destroyed by Pakistan Army in retaliation to unprovoked firing that targeted civilians near the Line of Control (LoC), Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said in a statement.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in violation of ceasefire line to deliberately targeting civilians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors, DG-ISPR said in a tweet.

In response to the provocation, Pakistan military troops effectively responded, leaving nine Indian soldiers killed and several injured, whereas, two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said DG-ISPR. The martyred soldier is identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

Later, the death toll from the Indian firing rises to six as two more civilians succumbed to wounded.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter message, “Two more civilian casualties succumbed to injuries. Total 5 civilians Shaheed. Indian guns silent as of now to undertake evacuation of their dead and injured after effective and befitting response from Pakistan Army.”

The Spokesperson of Foreign Office, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy Envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia on Sunday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by New Dehli which claimed lives of civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).