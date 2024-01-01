Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The people of Jammu and Kashmir had the right to determine their own future in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and Pakistan would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to this cause, Foreign Office Spokesperson said here on Friday.

Speaking during the weekly press briefing of the Foreign office, she said Pakistan remained committed to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and this commitment was once again reinforced on the 5th of August this year, when on the fifth anniversary of the unilateral and illegal measures by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister addressed letters to the leadership of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to draw their attention towards the grave consequences of Indian actions on and since August 5, 2019.

She called for implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. “This reflects Pakistan’s seriousness in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law and UNSC resolutions. The territory of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the people of Kashmir,” she observed.

To a question regarding the bill that had been introduced in the US Congress, the spokesperson said, “We have noted the reports. We have also noticed some unwarranted references to Pakistan. We have conveyed our concerns to the US side. Establishment of defence relations is the sovereign decision of countries. However, in doing so, friendly countries should not be targeted.”

“We have been urging our international partners to take a holistic view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia. Pakistan values its close relationship with the United States. We believe in constructive engagement and dialogue based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and understanding and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.”

“We also believe that deliberations of legislative bodies should contribute to promoting positive dynamics in bilateral ties that should be based on mutual respect and understanding. We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries,” she remarked.

To another question, she said, Pakistan and Bangladesh had positive relations, and these relations had continued to grow over the last several years.” With regards to the recent developments in Bangladesh, we have issued a statement. The government and people of Pakistan have expressed their support and solidarity with the people of Bangladesh. We sincerely hope for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy. We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future.”

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has extended felicitations to Professor Mohammed Yunus on his swearing in as chief Advisor of the government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The Prime Minister has wished him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future, and expressed the desire to work with Mr. Yunus to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead,” she added.