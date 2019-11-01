Pakistan to continue to support freedom struggle of Kashmiris : PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir struggling for their right of freedom, on Friday.

PM Imran Khan said this while addressing the Azadi Parade on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit, the prime minister used the occasion to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir where Narendra Modi government had imposed a curfew for three months now.

He said “I will not leave Kashmiris alone, I fill fight their case and nobody can stop Kashmir from becoming independent.”

The prime minister added he would continue to raise the issue of Kahsmir across the world as the ambassador of Kashmiris.

Paying tribute to people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said they fought a war to win their freedom.

“The people of Gilgit-Baltistan would have also become victims of Modi’s oppression if they had not fought the war for their independence,” he said.

The prime minister further said, “A Muslim does not bow before anyone but Allah,” he said adding that two superpowers came to their knees before Muslims within a decade.

“Pakistan is the only country which came in to being in the name of Islam,” he said adding that the country would become a Madina like state.

“We have to follow the principles of state of Madina,” PM Imran said.

Speaking about the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said the region was matchless in the world.

He said many tourist spots have been opened in the area to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan which he said was the gateway of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).