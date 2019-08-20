Pakistan to continue to support Kashmiris in their freedom struggle: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle and will raise voice for them on every forum, on Tuesday.

She said this in a series of tweets, Awan spoke on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on occupied Kashmir and the reconciliatory role of US President Donald Trump on the issue.

“We will continue to present Indian injustice and persecution of Kashmiris on every form. At every forum, India will be shown the mirror of its brutality. The political, diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris will continue till the dawn of independence,” Awan tweeted.

“The Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter was dismissed in the UNSC meeting. India cannot change the facts with unilateral moves, nor can it fool the world.”

Awan also welcomed the reconciliatory role of US President Donald Trump on the situation in Kashmir and regional peace.

“The nation is proud of the way Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Kashmir’s stance on the international forum. The international community has taken notice of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and had expressed concerns over India’s unilateral actions.”