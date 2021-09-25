Pakistan to continue work with SCO for regional peace, stability

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) also attended meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states where the Forum discussed international and regional geo-political environment with emphasis on Afghanistan situation.

The activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said peace in Afghanistan was a collective responsibility and the entire region would be its biggest beneficiary.

On the sidelines, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) also had bilateral engagements with Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov and Chief of Joint Staff, PLA China General Li Zuocheng.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believed that these countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.

Exercise Peace Mission 2021 concludes at Donguz training area, Russia: The closing ceremony of Exercise Peace Mission 2021 was held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

Commander of Central Military district Russia Colonel General Alexander Lapin was the chief guest on this occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

According to Inter Services Public Relations media release, the troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states participated in the exercises and shared each other’s experiences.