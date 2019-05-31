Pakistan to face West Indies today in World Cup 2019

F.P. Report

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan to face the West Indies challenge in their first match of World Cup 2019 campaign at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday.

According to details, the match will start at 02:30 PM (PST), and the Green Shirts have announced their 12-member squad. The details suggest that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and young pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi have not been selected for today’s game. Hasan Ali is the 12th man.

Pakistan and West Indies have played ten matches against each other in the World Cups in which the Windies emerged victorious seven times and the Green Shirts won thrice.