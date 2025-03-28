Pakistan to get $2.3b following staff level agreements: IMF

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Director of the Communications Department of International Monetary Fund, Ms. Julie Kozack, has said Pakistan would be able to have access of a total of 2.3 billion dollar under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) following staff level agreements.

In her media briefing at IMF Headquarters in Washington, she said the IMF Executive Board on 25th September last year, approved seven billion dollars’ Extended Fund Facility arrangement for Pakistan spanning over 37 months.

She added that staff-level agreement on the First Review was reached on 25th of March this year, while there was also another staff-level agreement reached on the same day on Resilience and Sustainability Facility, (RSF).

The IMF Director of the Communications Department said under the Extended Fund Facility arrangement, which is the First Review under the program, Pakistan will have access to one billion dollar after the formal approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Similarly, Pakistan would be disbursed an amount of 1.3 billion dollars under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, following the approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.