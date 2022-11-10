Pakistan to launch 5G technology by July 2023

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Syed Aminul Haque here on Thursday said that manufacturing of smart-phones had been started in Pakistan while 5G technology would be launched in the country by July 2023 and our effort was to make access to technology possible for people in every part of the country.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the UBIT Career Fest 2022 organized by the Department of Computer Science University of Karachi, said a statement. The event was held at the UBIT Garden in which more than 30 software houses participated and short-listed the candidates after conducting tests and interviews.

The minister said that as compared to the exports in other sectors in Pakistan, the highest increase in exports had occurred in the IT and telecommunication sector and other exports had increased by two to three percent only, while the exports of Information Technology and telecommunication had increased by 47.44 percent. He mentioned that future needs could be met with the cooperation of IT industries and universities.

He shared that in the year 2019-20, US$75 million was allocated for the start-ups whereas the next year the amount was increased to US$373 million. Syed Aminul Haq acknowledged that a large number of female students were enrolled in computer science programs at various universities and said that he was glad to see their role in this regard.

He said the society can progress by empowering women. He informed the audience that there was no sign of corruption in the Ministry of IT and Communication and that whoever was found involved in corruption would not be left in the Ministry. “When I took over the Ministry’s charge, our exports were US$1.4 billion dollars and today it has increased to US$2.6 billion dollars while our target is US$5 billion dollars”, he expressed.

