Pakistan to participate in Mount Everest Int’l Open Taekwondo C’ship

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan would feature in the 3rd Mount Everest International Open Taekwondo Championship scheduled to be held in Nepal from September 20 to 25.

According to President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (Retd) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, Pakistan would take part in Khyurogi and Poomsae events of the championship.

He said Pakistan would also host the G-2 level and Combaxx 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship this year and other international events where Pakistan team would participate.

Speaking about the Islamic Games at Turkey, he said: “We are satisfied with the performance of athletes in the Games.”

“Our athletes have made us proud as they performed well in the Muslim World’s biggest sports event, in which more than 45 Muslim countries took part. Despite not winning any medals our athletes showcased some great performances.”

Waseem said the taekwondo event in the Games featured some of the best Taekwondo practitioners from Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Morocco. “The Taekwondo Federation is working to provide maximum opportunities to the players at national and international levels.”

In the Taekwondo Team results during the 5th Islamic Games, Fateemah Tuz Zahraa got 6th position in 49 kg Female Weight Category while Naqash Hamdani secured 7th position in the 53 kg Female Weight Category and Noor Rehman took 7th position in the -57 Female Weight Category.

The male athletes who fared well in the event include Haroon Khan, who got 6th position in the 58 kg Male Weight Category, and Mazhar Abbas secured 6th position in the 80kg Male Weight Category.

Another notable athlete was Hamza Omar Saeed who got 9th position in Super Heavyweight Male Category.

CEO Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Omar Saeed said players would be sent to Iran in October for a one month training under the Iranian coaches as to groom and enhance their techniques.

Related