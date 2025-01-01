Pakistan to play T20I series in Bangladesh next month

LAHORE (AFP): The Pakistan men’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month to play three Twenty20 internationals as part of the build-up to next year’s World Cup.

Pakistan’s tour will be a reciprocal one after they hosted Bangladesh for three T20Is in May-June this year, all won by the home team and played in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has arranged various series to build for the World Cup to be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka next year.

“Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16 July before taking on the home side in the matches on July 20, 22 and 24 as part of the build-up for the World Cup,” the PCB said in a statement.

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Dhaka.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan team will fly to the West Indies to play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals the schedule of which will be announced later.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July — Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July — First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

22 July — Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

24 July — Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.