Pakistan to preserve sanctity of Indus Water Treaty: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to preserve sanctity and smooth implementation of Indus Water Treaty, which is of critical importance for Pakistan’s water security and economy.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, said in the absence of any relevant legal provision on the treaty, India is in no position to make any unilateral decision to hold it in abeyance.

He said the unlawful, unilateral and irresponsible Indian announcement has threatened the very foundations of the entire edifice of the inter-states cooperation and smooth implementation of the treaties.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is a responsible country and remains committed to fulfill its obligations under the international law and bilateral agreements. However, India should not create a situation where we are constraint to take extreme steps.

Shafqat Ali Khan again made it clear that Pakistan will take all measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He reiterated that water in the Indus Water System is a lifeline for the survival of Pakistan’s two hundred forty million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs besides any attempt to dramatically alter or stop its water will be considered as an act of war.

Replying to a question about exemption of Sikh Yatrees from deadline to leave Pakistan, the Spokesperson said it is our decision to facilitate the Sikhs for their pilgrimage to Pakistan.

Answering yet another question about attitude of Indian media in fanning rhetoric, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said it is lamentable that the Indian media is blaming Pakistan without verifiable evidence or credible investigation into the matter and creating a situation of war psychosis.

He said the finger pointing of Indian media is in line with their habit of always making unfounded claims to substantiate their government position.