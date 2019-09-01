Pakistan to provide Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access on Monday: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would provide detained Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access on Monday in accordance with local laws and international agreements, the Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Jadhav “remains in Pakistan’s custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage.”

On his Twitter account, Dr Faisal wrote: “Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan.”