Pakistan to provide relief assistance to Afghans: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan and vowed to provide relief assistance to the affected people. He said Pakistan would provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”We are with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time,” he remarked.

Shehbaz said he had issued directives to the Pakistani authorities concerned to provide necessary relief assistance to the government of Afghanistan.

“We are deeply saddened by the damage caused by the earthquake, especially in the Paktika region,” he said. The prime minister prayed for those who lost their lives and expressed sympathy with the affected families. The Foreign Office in a statement said the government and people of Pakistan extended deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property caused by the tragic earthquake in Paktika province of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, and torrential floods in various provinces across the country.

“The people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time. We have no doubt that the brotherly Afghan people will overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience,” it said. The FO said, “Our authorities and institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant institutions”.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said relief goods were being dispatched to Afghanistan immediately for the victims of the earthquake which claimed several lives in the neighboring country.

Emergency supplies including food, camps, blankets and other essential items were being dispatched to Afghanistan on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said in a news statement.

