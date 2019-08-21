Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at HRC: FO spokesperson

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said Pakistan is considering raising the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) at the Human Rights Council, on Wednesday.

He said this while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir said the United Nations Security Council called for a session on Kashmir in response to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s letter on August 13.

He added that India had issues with the Security Council meeting being called following its actions in Kashmir and adding that they (India) took the stance that this was their internal issue and tried to make sure that the session did not happen.

He further told the members of the committee that nearly a million people are under house arrest in the valley and that there has been a curfew for the last 16 days. “There are reports of 2,000 to 4,000 Kashmiris being picked up Indian occupying forces. India is afraid if they lift the curfew there will be a strong reaction,” Dr Faisal said.

“We are fearful that the situation is heading towards Pulwama 2,” he said.

Dr Faisal added, Pakistan Army is ready and we are effectively responding. “We are planning to raise the issue at the Human Rights Council.”