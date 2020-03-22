Pakistan to rescue its nationals stuck at foreign airports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Moeed Yusuf said on Sunday that Pakistan government has been taking steps to rescue the Pakistani nationals stranded at UAE, Thailand, Qatar and Turkey airports.

He was addressing a news conference along with PM’s Health Advisor Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad. He said Pakistan government is aware of the ordeal of the Pakistani nationals, who had already started their travel and now stuck at different airports despite Pakistan has closed flights operation for two weeks.

Pakistan government is in close contact with the UAE, Qatar, Thailand and Turkish governments and our embassies are also in contact with the stranded Pakistanis. Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal government is introducing a crash course for 5,000 doctors to train them about how to handle the Covid-19 patients.

He said there are 5,650 suspected cases and 646 confirmed cases across the country, 292 in Sindh, 152 in Punjab, 104 Balochistan, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in KP, 11 in ICT and 1 in AJK.