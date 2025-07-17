Pakistan to respond firmly to any Indian misadventure: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has once again stated that any kind of misadventure by India will have robust posture by Pakistan.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan has confidence in its defence capabilities. If any aggression is made against Pakistan, we are ready and we have demonstrated our capabilities in recent Marka-e-Haq and it is evident to everyone.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan hopes that India should be able to see the bellicosity and this kind of hegemonic impulse will not lead it anywhere.

He said Pakistan believes that the issues have to be resolved through diplomacy and peaceful means and Pakistan is committed to it.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan continues to invite India to come to negotiating table and move towards a peaceful settlement of disputes, but it is for India to decide or adopt the policy for talks.

About situation in Syria, Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan expresses its full support for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Syria.

He said Pakistan calls on the international community to prevent Israel from its acts of aggression that continue to undermine the peace and stability in the entire region.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria and reaffirms its strong support for lasting peace and stability in the country and in the region.

About Palestine, the Spokesperson Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns the continued blatant acts of aggression by Israeli forces in the Gaza and Palestine, leading to deaths of dozens of innocent civilians, including elderly, women and children.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, end to Israel’s unabated massacre of the Palestinian people, lifting of the inhumane siege, and expeditious delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.