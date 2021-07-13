‘Pakistan to stand with Kashmiris till their self-determination right under UNSC resolutions’

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle and would not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“We stand with Kashmiris on the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said the struggle of Kashmiris against tyranny and illegal Indian Occupation was “steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice”.

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation,” he said.