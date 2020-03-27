Pakistan to take benefit from Chinese doctor’s experience in fight against coronavirus: Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has said that Pakistan will fully benefit from the knowledge, experience and expertise of the Chinese doctors regarding coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the special assistance said the discipline with which China controlled the pandemic is an example for the world.

She said we thank our great friend China for sending medical facilities, equipment and doctors to deal with the challenge of COVID-19. Standing by each other in every difficult time is a glorious tradition of iron brothers, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said people of the two countries are proud of this sincere friendship.

She said it is either cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress or support to our principled stance on Kashmir issue; China has always come up to the expectations of Pakistan and its people.