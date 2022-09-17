Pakistan to vaccinate young children against coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate young children against coronavirus as all the indicators of the disease show signs of receding throughout the country.

According to a tweet uploaded by National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan, the government is launching the campaign to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years against Covid-19 from September 19, 2022 (Monday).

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported another 104 coronavirus infections and one fatality during the last 24 hours (Friday), showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday morning, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

According to NIH data, the death toll in the country now rose to 30,605 while the number of total infections now stood at 1,571,732 after adding the fresh 104 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), 16,614 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.63 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 91.