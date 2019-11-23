Pakistan top order crumbles yet again in reply to Australia’s 580 runs

Monitoring Desk

BRISBANE: Pakistan’s batting line once again failed against Australia after losing three wickets for 64 runs while chasing 580 runs on day three of the first Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Saturday.

According to details, Skipper Azhar Ali was the first one to go, falling leg before to Mitchell Starc on five when Pakistan were at 13. Haris Sohail (8) and Asad Shafiq (0) followed their captain afterwards. Team total was 25 when both of them went back to the pavilion.

Opener Shan Masood (3 boundaries) looked comfortable facing the Aussie bowling attack and had scored unbeaten 27 runs. Babar Azam (2 boundaries) accompanied him and was 20 not out at stumps. Pakistan still trail Australia by 276 runs.

Earlier, Australia were all out for 580 in their first innings after tea. Marnus Labuschagne made 185 and David Warner 154, with the Australians taking a lead of 340 into the second innings.

After resuming day three at 312 for one, the Australians continued to pile on the runs on a flat Gabba wicket, with Labuschagne making his maiden Test century. Pakistan were bowled out for 240 in their first innings.