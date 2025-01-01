Pakistan triumphs Japan 3-2 in National Cup Hockey in Malaysia

F.P. Report

KUALA LUMPUR: In a thrilling encounter at the National Cup Hockey Tournament in Malaysia, Pakistan edged past Japan with a 3-2 victory, showcasing a spirited comeback and dominant performance in the latter stages of the match.

The match began with both teams exhibiting strong defensive strategies and swift counterattacks. Japan initially took the lead, but Pakistan responded effectively with exceptional teamwork and determination.

Notable performances came from Hanan Shahid and Rana Waheed, whose aggressive play and skillful coordination kept constant pressure on the Japanese defense. Pakistan significantly upped the tempo in the last two quarters, demonstrating tactical superiority and physical endurance.

The match-defining moment came when Pakistan was awarded a penalty corner late in the final quarter. M. Sufiyan successfully converted it into the third and decisive goal.

However, the decision was met with controversy. Japan requested a video referral, and the third umpire ruled against the penalty corner. In an unusual turn, the field umpire did not concur with the third umpire’s decision and upheld the original call, allowing the penalty corner to proceed — much to the frustration of the Japanese side.

Despite the contention, Pakistan maintained composure and held off Japan’s attempts to equalize in the dying minutes. The match concluded with Pakistan emerging victorious 3-2, marking an important win in their campaign.

This victory boosts Pakistan’s morale and positions them strongly as the tournament progresses. The team is set to face its next opponent with renewed confidence and national pride.