Pakistan, Turkey condemn Israel aggression

F.P. Report

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

Qureshi is currently visiting Turkey to exchange views on the worsening situation in the Israeli occupied Palestinian territories.

During a meeting in Ankara, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a news release said.

The foreign minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiments prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Coop-eration Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, the foreign minister illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.

The foreign minister also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his counterparts from Turkey, Palestine and other countries, will be traveling to New York to participate in-person in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the Palestine issue.