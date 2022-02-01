Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investments and economic cooperation.

The two sides reviewed the relations during the Bilateral Political Consultations held at the Foreign Office. Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Extending a warm welcome to Deputy Foreign Minister Önal, the Foreign Secretary noted that the long-standing fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were exemplary, marked by mutual trust, commonality of views, and close cooperation on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

In the context of Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics, he emphasized the central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) that was signed between the two countries in February 2020.

It was noted with satisfaction that the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the HLSCC held their meetings in preparation for the HLSCC.

Views were also exchanged on regional issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized the urgent need for scaled-up humanitarian assistance and measures for stabilization of Afghanistan’s economy, adding that release of its frozen assets would provide impetus to long-term sustainable development for the Afghan people.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, underlining that sustained practical engagement with Afghanistan was key to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the Turkish side on the continuing grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and thanked Turkey for its consistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on close cooperation at the multilateral fora, including the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Developing-8 (D-8) and reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Turkey will be marking the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

In view of close fraternal ties between the two countries, it was agreed to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner.

The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Turkey on dates to be determined through the diplomatic channels.