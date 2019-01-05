Pakistan, Turkey on same page on issues of strategic importance: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Pakistan and Turkey are on the same page on all issues of strategic importance.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Foreign Minister noted that the leadership of both the countries will collectively transform their friendship into a more robust partnership.

Foreign Minister expressed pleasure over his meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

In his remarks after the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Turkey, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Turkish investors have evinced interest in Pakistan’s five million housing project.

The foreign minister termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as very comprehensive. He said the Turkish President will soon visit Pakistan along with a high level delegation including the investors.

The foreign minister said a plan will be evolved on high level cooperative council between Pakistan and Turkey.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a trilateral summit will also be held in Istanbul amongst Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan. He said the Afghan president has also responded positively to attend the summit.