Pakistan, Turkish, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia leaders discuss bilateral ties

CAIRO (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 11th D-8 Summit here on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest. The prime minister underscored that the historic, fraternal and multi-dimensional relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are without parallel and have withstood the test of time.

He noted with deep appreciation tremendous strides made by Türkiye under President Erdogan’s leadership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the two countries should increase economic cooperation in new areas for foreign investment and joint ventures, particularly in IT, agriculture and green technology.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly boosting economic ties to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion set by the two leaders. They agreed to continue to work together for further deepening economic, trade, and defense cooperation.

Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit here on Thursday. Both leaders hoped that the decisions taken at the D-8 Summit would pave the way for enhanced cooperation among D-8 member states in mutually beneficial areas.

Both leaders expressed resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy, energy, security and regional connectivity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on utilizing the vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation by identifying new sectors through various existing institutional mechanisms.

In order to develop and improve livelihood of border regions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on the importance to operationalize border markets, which have already been inaugurated and work on the inauguration of remaining markets. The two leaders also highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries on each other’s core issues and reaffirmed commitment to remain closely engaged on all matters of regional and global significance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a bilateral meeting with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and emphasized the need to make joint efforts to explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit here, the prime minister stressed taking advantage of great potential to boost trade in different sectors including chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods and IT.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to a PM Office press release. Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto wherein the two sides agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

In the meeting held on the sidelines D-8 Summit here, both leaders noted the importance of regular high-level interaction between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated Prabowo on assuming the office of the President and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

He noted that Indonesia was a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier, as Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s deep interest in engaging with ASEAN and its members, the prime minister said that Pakistan appreciated Indonesia’s support in achieving Sectoral Partner Status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum. With Indonesia’s support, Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended an invitation to President Prabowo Subianto to visit Pakistan at his early convenience which the latter accepted. Both the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian issue with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.