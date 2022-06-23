Pakistan-Turkiye brotherly ties anchored in hearts of people, says President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye were anchored in the hearts of the people of the two countries. The president, in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, said both the nations enjoyed exemplary cordial ties rooted in shared social, cultural and religious values.

He expressed the hope that these mutually rewarding multi-dimensional relations would go from strength to strength in future as well. The president observed that Turkiye and Pakistan, along with other Muslim countries, advocated the need to counter Islamophobia on various fora, including the OIC and the UN General Assembly, which finally bore fruit when the United Nations designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He said that Islamophobia was on the rise around the world, especially in India where all religious minorities, especially Muslims, were being coerced and intimidated; their homes and places of worship were destroyed, and their religious symbols and personalities were ridiculed and insulted with impunity. President Alvi expressed Pakistan’s gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and appreciated Turkiye’s active role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that both the countries held similar views on the issue of Cyprus, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the reconstitution of the United Nations. The president also congratulated the outgoing ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Islamabad and appreciated his personal contribution in further strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations during his tenure.

Critical, analytical thinking skills vital for students to overcome biases: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday advised the students to develop critical and analytical thinking skills to overcome biases inherent in human nature to achieve the ability of judicious decision-making.

The president, talking to the students of Cadet College, Murree here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said the youth needed to be trained to sift through the mass of information and discern misinformation and fake news from accurate information for making intelligent and informed judgments. The president advised the students to keep the doors of knowledge open throughout their lives and learn from past experiences as well as utilise the knowledge and information made readily available to them by information technology.

He also urged the students to draw inspiration from the life and conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as well as learn lessons from the lives of successful persons. This, he said, would enrich them intellectually and socially besides making them a better and more useful person for the benefit of society and the country.

President Alvi said that Quaid-e-Azam used to hold students in great esteem and encouraged them to actively participate in Pakistan’s Freedom Movement to carve a separate homeland for the Muslims of India. Replying to a question, Arif Alvi said that as the President of Pakistan, he had been working for safeguarding women’s property rights, the welfare and education of differently-abled persons, and promoting the use of Information Technology in all sectors of national importance.

He said that Pakistan needed to increase the number of skilled IT human resources to fill the ever-widening gap between demand and supply of IT professionals in the country and around the world. He said that human resources in addition to natural resources were the essential ingredients for nations to make sustained and fast-track development.

He said that in the absence of skilled human resources, the natural resources remained untapped and unexploited, thus, hampering a country’s progress. President Alvi emphasized that the educational institutions should be fully geared to multiply their capacity to produce highly skilled human resources by adopting online and hybrid methods of imparting knowledge and skills to their students. This would ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals capable of effectively utilizing our unexploited natural resources.

