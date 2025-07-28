Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and expressed grave concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, including starvation, forced displacement, and loss of innocent lives.

They underscored the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire, and united international efforts for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

Expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, they hoped for meaningful outcomes from the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution, being held today at the UN.