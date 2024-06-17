Pakistan, Turkiye to further cement bilateral cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to continue working together to address common challenges and to support each other’s core national interests.

The understanding to this effect reached during a warm and cordial telephone conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye today.

The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

They also celebrated the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye that were rooted in shared values, history, and cultural affinities.

The Prime Minister and Turkish President reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, defense, and tourism.

The Prime Minister and the Turkish President also discussed ways to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

They expressed serious concern about the current situation in Palestine while urging the international community to redouble peace efforts to end the misery and suffering of the innocent Palestinians.

The warm conversation between the two leaders was a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, and their commitment to continuing their close cooperation in the days ahead.

The Prime Minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience so as to convene the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Consultative Council.

PM, Tajik President discuss upcoming SCO Summit in Astana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Emomali Rahmon and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.

President Emomali Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes, and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties in through trade, energy, and connectivity.

Both leaders also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to support each other at multilateral forums

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation today with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The two dignitaries exchanged Eid greetings and expressed their best wishes for the people of both countries on this auspicious occasion.

They also prayed for unity, peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations, especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

They expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of relations and agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral ties to match the political goodwill that exists between both countries.

In addition, they also discussed ways to deal with common challenges, especially climate change.

The Prime Minister congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29 in Baku later this year and thanked President Aliyev for extending a personal invitation to him to participate in the event.

Both leaders reaffirmed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan would continue to support each other at multilateral forums including at the United Nations, OIC and ECO.

The leaders particularly appreciated the firm and consistent support that both countries extend to each other on their respective core issues.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his warm and cordial invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon.

President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that he would visit Pakistan at an early date.

PM, Bahrain’s King exchange Eid ul Adha greetings

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held a cordial telephone conversation today, to exchange warm greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The two leaders expressed their mutual respect and admiration for the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, built on shared values and cultural affinities.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and appreciated Bahrain’s support and cooperation in various fields over the years.

In particular, he thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his respect and affection towards Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to further strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and work closely to promote regional peace and security.

While fondly recalling His Majesty King Hamad’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2014, the Prime Minister reiterated his warm and cordial invitation to His Majesty to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The telephone call reflected the warm and friendly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, with a shared desire to further deepen their fraternal ties.