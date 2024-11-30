Pakistan U19 beat India U19 after Shahzaib’s superlative 159

F.P. Report

DUBAI : Opener Shahzaib Khan stroked a superlative 159 as Pakistan U19 convincingly defeated India U19 by 43 runs in a Group-A ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shahzaib’s 147-ball knock, featuring five fours and 10 sixes, propelled Pakistan to a total of 281 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, India U19 were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs after slipping to 81 for four and then 190 for nine. Promising fast bowler Ali Raza starred with the ball, claiming three wickets for 36 runs.

The Mansehra-born Shahzaib laid a solid foundation with fellow opener Usman Khan, sharing a 160-run stand in 30.4 overs. Usman contributed a steady 94-ball 60, including six boundaries. Both openers came into this match in fine form, having scored 330 and 314 runs, respectively in a recent tri-series involving Afghanistan and hosts UAE.

For the third wicket, Shahzaib added 71 runs with Muhammad Riazullah (27). Pakistan batters accelerated towards the end, adding 74 runs in the last 10 overs after reaching 207 for two in 40 overs. Captain Saad Baig’s decision to bat first proved fruitful as his side posted a challenging total of 281.

Fast bowler Samarth Nagaraj was the standout performer for India, taking three wickets for 45 runs, while Ayush Mhatre chipped in with two for 30.

India began their chase positively but suffered early blows. Abdul Subhan dismissed Mhatre (20) at 28 in 3.4 overs before Ali Raza removed Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the next over. Usman Khan and Faham-ul-Haq added to India’s woes, reducing them to 81 for four.

A 53-run fifth-wicket partnership between Nikhil Kumar and Kiran Chormale briefly revived India. However, Faham broke the stand by dismissing Chormale (20). Kumar, who top-scored with a 77-ball 67, added 40 runs with wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia (26) before falling to off-spinner Naveed Ahmed Khan at 174 in the 36th over.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza’s figures of 9-1-36-3 stood out, while Abdul Subhan (2-45) and Faham-ul-Haq (2-41) provided excellent support.

Pakistan’s next match is against the UAE on 2 December at the same venue.

Scores in brief

Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 43 runs, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan U19 281-7, 50 overs (Shahzaib Khan 159, Usman Khan 60, Muhammad Riazullah 27; Samarth Nagaraj 3-45, Ayush Mhatre 2-30)

India U19 238 all-out, 47.1 overs (Nikhil Kumar 67, Mohamed Enaan 30, Harvansh Pangalia 26, Kiran Chormale 20, Ayush Mhatre 20; Ali Raza 3-36, Abdul Subhan 2-45, Faham-ul-Haq 41)

Player of the match – Shahzaib Khan (Pakistan U19)