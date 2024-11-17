Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terror groups

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has once again called upon Afghanistan to take action against terror groups operating from Afghan soil.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan on several occasions have shared with Afghan authorities concrete evidence regarding the terror groups.

She hoped the Afghan authorities will consider terrorism as a serious threat not just to the region but to their own security and fulfill their obligations under various international agreements including Doha agreement.

The spokesperson regretted the result of last night’s vote at the UN Security Council and its inability to reach consensus on the resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza. She reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, unhindered access to humanitarian assistance and full support to UN Relief and Works Agency and its mandated humanitarian activities.

Alluding to the plight of children in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson urged the international community to stand up for their rights and demand an end to their sufferings.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.