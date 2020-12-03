Pakistan urges all sides to restraint after Iran’s Fakhrizadeh killing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran, Pakistan on Thursday urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the country extends sincere condolences to the family members of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the Iranian people.

He welcomed a recent announcement regarding an agreement reached between warring Afghan parties on rules and procedures in Dohan and termed it another significant step forward.

Chaudhri said the agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. He added it is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

About the grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon the international community to take cognisance of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and conventions.

Chaudhri urged the international community, particularly the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the Pakistani Dossier providing irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.