Pakistan urges global action for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says time has come to hold Israel accountable for its grave crimes, urging the global conscience to force Israel towards immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is also critical to bring an end to the war on people of Palestine.

She said Pakistan also welcomes the report of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and Israel.

The Spokesperson said the findings of the Commission of Inquiry have confirmed reports of the Israeli war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare, murder or willful killing, intentionally directing attacks against civilians, forcible transfer, torture and inhuman and cruel punishment.

Turning to situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remembers the victims of the massacre at Chota Bazaar, Srinagar in 1991.

She said the 33rd anniversary of the massacre was observed on Tuesday last in which India’s Central Reserve Force personnel opened fire at civilians, resulted in killing of thirty-two civilians and injuring twenty-two others.

The Spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged to discuss all aspects of trade mechanism. She said the two have agreed to implement these arrangements to facilitate trade vehicles, drivers and helpers from both sides.