Pakistan urges int’l community to take immediate cognizance of HR situation in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community including the United Nations to take immediate cognizance of the gravity of human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

In a Press Release issued today, Foreign Office said the world community must also play its due role in preventing the situation from escalating further and in preserving peace and security in South Asia.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

It is pertinent to mention that today marks completion of 10 months of continuous inhuman lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and unprecedented restrictions in IOK imposed by Indian occupation forces, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

During the past 10 months, Indian occupation forces have violated every single right of the Kashmiri people and tried every possible tool of oppression to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation of IOK.

While the international community is pre-occupied with fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, India has been busy trying to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

India is also intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people with extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called anti-infiltration operations.

Foreign Office also highlighted that the persecution of Kashmiri people and minorities elsewhere in India is a direct result of the BJP Government’s RSS-inspired extremist Hindutva mindset, which stands exposed before the international community for its crimes against humanity.

It said that India must realize that its brutalization of Kashmiris for the past seven decades has failed to subjugate them and will not succeed in future.