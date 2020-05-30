Pakistan urges UN to facilitate peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations to play their role in preventing any escalation in the region and facilitating peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

As part of Pakistan’s consistent political and diplomatic efforts, he has addressed another comprehensive communication to the UN Security Council President and the UN Secretary General, apprising them of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in detail on the worsening situation in the Occupied Kashmir as well as regional peace and security.

In his letter of 21st of this month, he drew attention of the world community towards newly-notified “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020” and “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020” aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Occupied Kashmir. It has been underscored that these actions are illegal and in violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and international law, in particular the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Minister highlighted India’s opportunistic exploitation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to further intensify its military crackdown in Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing serious concerns over India’s state-terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir, he rejected Indian efforts to undermine Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle against illegal Indian occupation and their brutalization by terming it as “terrorism.”

The Foreign Minister also conveyed Pakistan’s concern over continued ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and the Working Boundary and deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces.

Rejecting the baseless Indian allegations of so-called “launch pads” of “infiltrators”, Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s offer to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to visit the alleged sites to confirm veracity of unfounded Indian allegations.

He underlined that the real Indian motive behind blaming Pakistan is to create a pretext for a “false flag” operation, about which Pakistan has been forewarning the international community.

Reminding the UN Security Council President of the Council’s primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, the Foreign Minister called for urging India to refrain from committing serious crimes against Kashmiri people. He also called for ending on going extra-judicial killings, arbitrary detentions and incarcerations, use of pellet guns and live ammunition, changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory, burning and looting of Kashmiris’ houses to inflict “collective punishment,” and end continuing military crackdown and unprecedented restrictions.

As part of Pakistan’s active diplomatic outreach and taking up the Kashmir dispute at all international fora, the Foreign Minister kept the UN Security Council fully apprised of the evolving situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the UNSC to play its role in the maintenance of peace and security.