Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, WB

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan has asked the UN Security Council to act decisively against Israeli aggression in Gaza and West Bank.

Delivering a statement at the Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram strongly condemned Israel’s latest escalation, including its renewed bombardment of Gaza and its systematic blockade of humanitarian assistance.

Referring to the expansion of Israel’s large-scale military operations Munir Akram said that daily military raids, settler violence and illegal land annexations are part of a systematic effort to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Munir Akram said a credible political process must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.