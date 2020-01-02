Pakistan urges world to take notice of Kashmiris’ plight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the countries having belief in human rights to take notice of the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir, who have been under curfew for 151 days.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the international community must express concern and raise voice for the Kashmiris, facing complete communications blackout since India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

She reiterated that Pakistan will continue highlighting the case of the Kashmiris at every international forum until they get their right to self-determination.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan calls for immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of internet, release of political prisoners and permission to international observers to witness the situation on ground in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Pakistan has been facing challenges along on the Line of Control in the shape of India’s frequent unprovoked ceasefire violations and heavy deployment of weapons. She said Pakistan has shared its concerns about it with the United Nations and international partners. She said the foreign minister recently wrote seventh letter to the president UNSC apprising him of the situation prevailing alone of the Line of Control.

Responding to a question regarding possibility of a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir, the Spokesperson said the work is underway in this regard. She said Pakistan desires the next regular session of the OIC takes place in Islamabad.

Answering a question about the ongoing visit of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, the Spokesperson said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy deep and wide relationship. She said the entire gamut of bilateral ties will be discussed during the visit for further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

To a question about the Afghan peace process, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan played a positive role in the Afghan peace talks and desires an early settlement in the Afghan issue. She said Pakistan will continue facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan.

Highlighting successes of Pakistan’s foreign policy during the last year, the Spokesperson said Pakistan made several significant strides by improving relations with various countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar.

She said several foreign dignitaries including the Saudi Crown prince, the Malaysian Prime Minister and the British royal couple visited Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral ties.