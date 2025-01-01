Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Monday.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

The telephonic contact comes a couple of weeks after Dar held a meeting with US Secretary of State in Washington during his visit to the US.

Both the leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and appreciated its contributions to global and regional peace.

He noted that Pakistan has consistently played a constructive role in promoting stability in the region.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations with the United States.

He voiced optimism regarding the progress being made through the ongoing US-Pakistan trade dialogue and described Pakistan as an attractive destination for American investors.

Dar emphasised that both countries share common perspectives and aligned interests on key regional peace initiatives.

He also highlighted the role of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, describing it as a vital bridge between the two nations.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.