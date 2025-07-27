Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral trade, economic ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Chargé d’Affaires Ms. Elizabeth Horst called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad today.

The meeting served as an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and to reaffirm the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The Finance Minister expressed appreciation for the longstanding support extended by the United States towards Pakistan’s economic development. He particularly lauded the continued US support for macroeconomic stability achieved over the past year and a half, and welcomed the healthy momentum in bilateral engagement across various sectors.

Recalling his recent visit to the United States, the Minister shared insights from his productive meetings with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington, D.C. He noted the encouraging progress in deepening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored the importance of the United States as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and highlighted Pakistan’s keen interest in broadening bilateral cooperation beyond traditional sectors. He specifically pointed to the promising potential in information technology, minerals, and agriculture, as avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The Minister also briefed Ms. Elizabeth Horst on Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic indicators, including sovereign rating upgrades and renewed investor confidence. He outlined the government’s reform agenda focused on critical areas such as taxation and energy, aimed at unlocking sustainable, long-term economic growth. He also shared updates on Pakistan’s successful entry into Middle Eastern capital markets, its upcoming plans for issuing the inaugural Panda bond, and future access to Euro and US dollar markets.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to building on the momentum of current engagements to further deepen bilateral cooperation.