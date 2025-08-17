Pakistan, US eye stronger ties in energy sector

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, and minerals, aiming to take their economic partnership to the next level.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik held a detailed meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker in Islamabad. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral collaboration in the energy sector, particularly oil and gas exploration.

During the meeting, Baker said that under President Trump’s vision, American companies are keen to step into Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mineral sectors. She added that the US Embassy will go the extra mile to facilitate direct links between American and Pakistani firms in the exploration and production business.

Ali Pervez Malik noted that the government of Pakistan is currently holding bidding rounds for both onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks, which will open the door for huge investment opportunities.

He added that Pakistan is blessed with vast local resources, including shale oil and gas, and the government is determined to turn these resources into solid reserves.

The minister also underlined that following the Pak-US Counterterrorism Dialogue, both countries now want to broaden the horizon of cooperation in the economic sphere.

Welcoming the move, Natalie Baker stressed that American investors are ready to seize opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector.

She said knowledge-sharing and information exchange will help breathe new life into this vital field.