Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

According to a joint press statement, Pakistan and the United States held the latest round of the Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue here on Tuesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir and U.S. Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The United States applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Both delegations emphasised the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.