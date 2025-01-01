Pakistan-US ties to strengthen under Trump’s tenure: Mohsin Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : U.S. Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, met with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss Pakistan-U.S. relations, mutual interests, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, they also discussed Minister Naqvi’s recent visit to the United States. Naqvi stated that his meetings with U.S. Congress members were highly positive and contributed to strengthening bilateral ties.

He emphasized that terrorism is an international challenge that requires collective efforts from the global community. He further highlighted that Pakistan and the United States share a longstanding relationship spanning several decades, and both countries are keen on expanding cooperation in various sectors.

Minister Naqvi underscored the significance of U.S. support in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and expressed hope that Pakistan-U.S. relations would gain further momentum under President Donald Trump’s tenure.

On this occasion, Minister Naqvi also extended an invitation to the Acting U.S. Ambassador to attend the upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad.