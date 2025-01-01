Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance trade

TASHKENT (APP): Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to take the volume of bilateral trade from current $400 million to $2 billion in the near future, besides agreeing to exploit the immense potential for cooperation in the fields of investment, connectivity and tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the “fruitful” one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a two-day visit here. The two leaders, addressing the joint press stakeout, told the media that both sides had agreed for the efforts to realize the “dream” project of Trans-Afghan Railway to connect Central Asia with South Asia, which the prime minister said would be a game changer for the region.

Thanking the Uzbek side for warm hospitality, the prime minister said both countries shared the centuries-old bond rooted in a shared history and that the bilateral ties were moving in the right direction. “The relations between our countries are moving in the right direction-positively and speedily. You have played a pivotal role in strengthening this bond and converting it into relations that stand on investment and trade,” he remarked.

The prime minister spoke highly of the dynamism, leadership and transformation journey of President Mirziyoyev who turned around his country’s economy by reducing poverty ratio from 42% in 2016 to 8% now and increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from $1.2 billion to $30 billion. “Definitely, it is a miracle. Miracles do not happen through fiery speeches or articulating wonderful quotes but through vision, dynamism, hard work, and honesty of purpose. All these qualities are embedded in your personality,” he said.

He also highlighted his government’s efforts to stabilise the economy during the last one year by reducing inflation from 38% to 2.4%, interest rate from 22% to 12%, with surging exports and business moving forward. “This is just the beginning and the start of the path to economic growth. This journey is not easy. We will be able to achieve macroeconomic stability, and the journey to progress is restarting in Pakistan,” he said.

He assured the Uzbek side of his government’s “finest role” in achieving the Trans-Afghan rail connectivity project. Prime Minister Shehbaz told the media that both sides were willing to expand tourism through an increased number of flights and adding new destinations.

Coming to the regional situation, he said both sides emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for regional connectivity and peace. However, he said that Afghanistan’s soil must not be allowed to be used by militant groups to attack any other country, including Pakistan. He told the media that some of his delegation members would stay in Tashkent to be joined by some more government officials from Islamabad later to take forward the discussions between the two sides for cooperation in areas including energy, mines, and Trans-Afghan railways.

He also reiterated that Pakistan stood by the people of Gaza and believed in the two-state solution for an independent state of Palestine, as their rights were enshrined in UNSC resolutions. He also assured Pakistan’s continuous support to the Kashmir people who had been struggling over the last seven decades for their right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. In his remarks, President Mirziyoyev said that they had “truly productive” discussions on cooperation in different directions. Calling Pakistan a “trusted partner” with growing reputation, he said the bilateral ties had developed dynamically.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz for his government’s efforts and achievements for economic stability. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit was “historic” to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations. He said both sides reached a conclusion on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Council and the relevant ministries and departments from both sides would give bi-monthly reports on the measures taken to promote cooperation. He said both sides had a similar approach on Afghanistan’s social development and the Palestinian issue besides agreeing to continue supporting each other at multilateral organizations. He said while discussing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, it was agreed that a committee would be formed to look into the allied challenges and issues.

“This is our future. Trade will increase, and the flow of people will rise,” he said. Citing rich cultural heritage, he called for joint film production to exploit the potential and promoting cultural tourism and people-to-people contacts. He said both sides were ready to fill the gaps and convert commitments into actions.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade, and enhancing regional connectivity during the prime minister’s official visit to Uzbekistan.

According to a joint declaration issued on the outcomes of the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties 33 years ago. During the talks, the two leaders discussed the ways and means to further strengthen the strategic partnership; exchange views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in all spheres, and on issues of regional and international importance.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen relations and elevate cooperation to a qualitatively new-level, that meets the fundamental interests of both countries and serves to ensure peace and stability in our regions. They noted the steady progress in bilateral relations and reiterated their dedication to the Strategic Partnership Declarations of July 16, 2021, and March 4, 2022.

The two sides strongly determined to comprehensively develop and strengthen cooperation in order to support each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. They expressed their support for the development and expansion of regular political dialogue, including in the format of formal and informal summits. In this regard, they positively assessed the outcomes of the talks held within the framework of the Astana Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia on 13 October 2022 and the Baku COP-29 Summit on 12 November 2024.

The two sides emphasized the importance of further expanding inter-parliamentary ties, which contribute to a steady enhancement of the potential of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as to the development of traditional ties of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The two leaders underlined the outcomes of the 9th Session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Uzbekistan and Pakistan, held in Tashkent on November 3-4, 2024.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan also agreed to expand trade and economic relations and industrial cooperation aimed at strengthening the economic potential of the two countries and improving the well-being of their populations, as well as to increase the trade turnover up to $2 billion over next four years through among other things successfully implementing the Transit Trade Agreement (2021) and Preferential Trade Agreement (2023), encouraging and facilitating investment in each other’s Special Economic Zones and promoting the B2B collaboration .

The two leaders underscored the importance of connectivity as a means of regional integration and economic development. They noted that Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor was the most efficient and economical trade route for the entire region. In this context, they underscored the importance of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project and reiterated their commitment for the same.

The two leaders emphasized the need to intensify efforts on expanding cooperation between the countries in order to increase the efficiency of the use of transport routes, in particular to develop the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan multimodal transport corridor, as well as to broaden the opportunities for facilitating transport services.

In this regard, the two leaders underscored the significance of implementation of the Trans-Afghanistan Railroad construction project. Both sides reiterated their willingness to implement the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (Mazar-e-Sharif to Kharlachi) Railway Project. Uzbekistan and Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation in the international arena and provide each other with comprehensive support in promoting peace initiatives.

The two leaders agreed to expand multifaceted bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of closer coordination of positions in the international arena. To this end, they decided to utilize existing political and economic mechanisms between the two countries, including political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also agreed to continue to coordinate their actions within the framework of the United Nations and its specialized bodies, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international and regional structures. In the context of complex international situation, the two sides expressed a shared opinion on the importance to enhance the role of the United Nations and its institutions in solving global problems, ensure sustainable development, and strengthen security and stability in the world.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan pledged to consider favourably each other’s candidatures for various positions within international organizations, enhancing their shared efforts to uphold international law and strengthen cooperation. Pakistan warmly welcomed the holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand in 2025.

In addition, the Pakistani side noted its regular participation in the meetings of working groups on Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO and its support for Uzbekistan’s early accession to the organization. The two leaders emphasized the importance of efforts aimed at facilitating the transformation of Afghanistan into a peaceful and prosperous state that effectively confronts terrorist groups and prevents threats to any country, particularly to its neighbours.

The two leaders also exchanged views on their respective regional situations including issues of their core concern and of mutual interest. They agreed that peaceful resolution of all issues in accordance with UN General Assembly, and Security Council Resolutions would lead to progress and prosperity of both Central and South Asia regions, and beyond. Both sides expressed their support for the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.