Pakistan-Uzbekistan Cargo Train Service

Pakistan has written a letter for a joint approach with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for asking International -financial Institutions to finance the railway project from Pakistan to Uzbekistan through Afghanistan. Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday informed the media about this connectivity venture being taken up by the tri-states of South and Central Asia in coming days. This venture is a long-standing thought of Political leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan which usually shared by the people of Central Asian Muslim States.

This tri-nation project was categorically pointed out by the Frontier Post Correspondent Washington DC, Muhammad Jalil Afridi in an exclusive interview with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to U.S. and Canada H.E. Javlon Vakhabov in September 2020. H.E. Javlon Vakhabov confirmed the strong interest of Uzbekistan in the regional economic integration including its railroad connection up-to Peshawar through Mazar-e Sharif in Afghanistan. Presently, Uzbekistan is vigorously working on regional dynamics of partnership as per “Neighbors First Policy” charted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ambassador Javlon said that Uzbekistan is keen in integration and connectivity in the region through trade routes between Central Asia and South Asia, including Pakistan. A railway project linking Mazar-e-Sharif with seaports in Pakistan could become part of the Eurasian concept of connectivity, which is now supported by the European Union. Ambassador noted that the opening of this route will provide the shortest access of the Central Asian states to the Pakistani ports of Gwadar and Karachi and will facilitate the transit of goods further to the far East Asia. SAPM on Commerce and Investment told the media that Pakistan-Afghanistan cargo train service agreement is under process and similar agreement will be concluded with Uzbekistan in near future.

As per reports, Pakistan and Afghanistan are forging new bonds in bilateral relationships, Pakistan had allowed Afghanistan to use Gwadar and Bin Qasim Ports for its transit trade and same was demanded by Central Asian States to connect them with the port of Gwadar in future. Pakistan and Afghanistan had a round of bilateral trade dialogue, in which they discussed bilateral, transit and informal trade issues. The scope of bilateral trade and investment will be maximized after the completion of regional integration and connectivity projects.

Another major project of regional integration is the provision of electricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is known as Central Asia South Asia-1000 (CASA-1000). The CASA-1000 is the export of 1000 MW hydroelectricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan during summer months. The inaugural ceremony of the project was held in February 2020 and it is scheduled to be complete by 2023.

Although, the countries of the region are aware of the opportunities and the dividends attached to them. The two major hurdles must address by the participating countries, first arrangement of financial resources need for accomplishment of the project and second improvement in security situation in Afghanistan. All three countries decided to approach jointly to the financial institutions for provision of financing. Ultimately, the donor agencies will review the project in all its aspects and if found feasible, they will finance the project. The region has experienced a lot of calamities and destruction now it is time for hope, peace and prosperity in the region.