Pakistan, Uzbekistan express commitment to revive cooperative ties

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Pakistan and Uzbekistan have expressed commitment to revive the traditional cooperative partnership through improved connectivity.

At a joint press stakeout with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is matter of satisfaction that trade between the two brotherly countries increased by 50 percent in last one year while joint ventures between the business communities of the two countries enhanced by 5 percent.

The Prime Minister said we have decided to resume direct flights between the two countries that will not only improve connectivity but will help promote tourism and trade.

He said train route with Uzbekistan will help boosting linkages with Central Asian States which will also benefit the war torn Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said both countries will jointly produce a film on Mughal Emperor Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

He said he has shared his narrative on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Uzbek President.

The Prime Minister said the United Nations should fully implement the international law against human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Over Afghanistan issue, the Prime Minister said we will be lobbying to unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan.

He said campaign will be launched to devise ways and suggest measures for the recognition of Afghanistan.

The two Leaders welcomed the signing of Preferential Trade Agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan and the entry into force of the Transit Trade Agreement.

The two Leaders agreed on the need to fast track measures to further expand the connectivity agenda and economic integration.

They reaffirmed the important role of the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project for the future of the region.

It was agreed to evolve a joint Road Map, which includes measures to develop a feasibility study for the project and start construction work on both sides.

The two Leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of air, rail and road connectivity.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister of Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him personally and the Uzbek delegation and expressed his best wishes for their continued progress and prosperity.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed the readiness to provide support to Pakistan’s initiative to create a poverty alleviation mechanism during the period of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the SCO.

He also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay an official visit to Uzbekis-tan at a convenient time.

Welcoming the 30thanniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the two Leaders agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner by organizing joint activities.

Earlier, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed various agreements and Memor-andums of Understanding (MOUs), including the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) for increased cooperation in the areas of trade, culture, tourism, connectivity, climate change and security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who also signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Declaration: “Next Step in the Strategic Partnership”, witnessed the signing ceremony here at the PM House after the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting and wide-ranging delegation-level talks. The agreement on cooperation in the field of Television and Radio Broadcasting between the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbek-istan and the Pakistan Television Corporation was signed by Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Uzbek Minister for Culture Ozodbek Nazabekov.

The MoU between the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the promotion of Pilgrimage Tourism was signed by Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Uzbek Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The MoU between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on cooperation in the field of environment and climate change was signed by Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Sardar Umurzakov.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce Razak Dawood and Uzbek Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement.

