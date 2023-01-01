Pakistan values its mutually beneficial ties with US: PM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan valued its mutually beneficial ties with the United States and was determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields of IT, agriculture and industry.

The prime minister was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Sardar Masood Khan who called on him, PM Office Press Wing said in a press release. The prime minister directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment.

He further directed Pakistan’s Mission in Washington and the authorities in Pakistan to extend full cooperation to the American investors. The prime minister underscored that the government was working on priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations. The ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Pakistan’s mission in the US.

PM to leave for Qatar today: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), being held in Doha, Qatar.

The Conference, which starts on Sunday and will continue till Thursday next, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the Conference. Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.