Pakistan values its relationship with US: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday underscored that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality.

He highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security and development in the region.

The prime minister was talking to United States House of Representatives Ilhan Omar who called on him.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations as well as regional situation were discussed.

Maintaining that the US was Pakistan’s largest trading partner, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries especially in the trade and investment fields.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistani Diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-US ties and added that Pakistan deeply valued their contribution to national development and growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, enabling the region to realize its economic potential and promote social progress.

He emphasized that a peaceful and stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development.